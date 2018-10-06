Violence in Allahabad University over student union poll results

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): The University of Allahabad witnessed violence on Friday after the results of the student union elections were declared.

The incident, which took place at Holland Hall hostel, saw clashes between student leaders, and protesters setting ablaze hostel rooms. Furniture, documents, and clothes were gutted in the fire.

Fire tenders and police personnel were immediately pressed into action to douse the flames and restore normalcy.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) suffered a major jolt in the elections as Samajwadi Party's student wing Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won major posts.

SP's Uday Prakash Yadav was elected as the President of the student union, while Avaneesh Yadav was chosen as the Vice President. (ANI)