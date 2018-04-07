Violence in Bhind, Morena were funded: MP IG Law and Order

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Inspector General Law and Order, Makrand Deuskar on Saturday informed the violence incited in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and Morena district were funded.

Speaking to media, IG Deuskar said that several organisations were given money to incite violence, which they are investigating now.

"Violence in Bhind and Morena were funded. Several organisations and people had been given money to incite violence. Police is investigating this," he said.

He also informed about the arrest of four people from Gwalior on charges of inciting violence by posting offensive items on social media.

He added that cases have been registered against all the accused under Information Technology Act. Earlier on April 4, the Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested 226 people in connection with the Bharat Bandh violence. Police on Tuesday had also registered an FIR against 'Raja Chouhan' - the man was allegedly seen firing shots at a mob in Gwalior during Monday's bandh. The death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to violent protests during the nationwide bandh called by several Dalit organisations reached to seven. This latest instruction will be implemented in cities like Mehgaon, Gohad and Machhand of Bhind district. Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab. The Supreme Court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order. (ANI)