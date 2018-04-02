Violence in Darbhanga during SC/ST agitation

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): Violence and arson were witnessed on Monday in Darbhanga district of Bihar, during Bharat Bandh called by the Bhim Sena and various other SC/ST organisations.

The protests were called against the Supreme Court ruling, against the dilution of the SC/ST Act.

The Bhim Sena and their supporters blocked railway tracks and roads at several places in the district and indulged in violence.

Trains were prevented from entering or leaving the Darbhanga railway station, forcing many them to make unscheduled stops. The Swatantra Senani Express coming from Delhi was pelted with stones near Museum Gomti and forced to stop.

The agitators climbed onto the train and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Markets in Darbhanga were also forced to close by the agitators, who blocked roads at several places, throwing life out of gear. At Hirdaysthali Tower in the city, a scuffle broke out between the agitators and the shopkeepers. The two groups' pelted stones at each other, leaving many injured. The police intervened and managed to bring the situation under control. (ANI)