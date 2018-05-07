Violence should not be allowed in democracy: PM Modi

[India], May 07 (ANI): Responding on a query on the rising political violence in poll-bound state Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said violence, in democracy, should not be allowed in any form, by any political party or ideology .

While interacting with the Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha Karyakartas (workers) via the Narendra Modi (NaMo) App, Prime Minister Modi said, "Violence in any form should not be allowed by any political party or ideology in democracy. In Karnataka, several BJP workers lost their lives. There should be space for political debates but one must not indulge in violence. I appeal to BJP's youth karyakartas in Karnataka not to act in vengeance even when they have lost their several karyakartas in political violence."

Also, the Prime Minister slammed the Opposition for raising questions against almost every other issue, like from usage of Aadhaar to tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"The Opposition is protesting against every other issue, like from usage of Aadhaar to tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs). However, the BJP is promoting the use of technology," he said.

Meanwhile, boosting the morale, the Prime Minister said that the youth of poll-bound Karnataka have proved their mettle in all fields.

"The enthusiasm that I am witnessing in Karnataka polls shows interest of people in election. It is the good luck of the BJP that instead of people being heaped on us from above, our workers started working for people from the grassroots level," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that once the BJP attain victory in Karnataka, 60 state of the art Namma BPO complexes will be established.

"We have a special focus on Karnataka in our manifesto. If BJP government is formed here, we will establish 60 state-of-the-art Namma BPO complexes across the state and a corpus of INR 250 Crore for low interest loans to encourage local entrepreneurs to set up BPO businesses," he said.

He added, "Five world-class Sports Centres will be established in Karnataka. We will launch Chief Minister's Young Leaders Program under the CMO. 50 meritorious candidates will be chosen to assist in the governance of the state."

Reacting to a question, related to the opposition's allegation of unemployment, Prime Minister Modi blamed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) for unemployment in the country and said the BJP government is creating jobs across India and opposition is upset with it.

"UPA is responsible for unemployment in the country. We are paying attention to the quality of education and quantity of opportunities. From roadways to railways, rural electrification to digital connectivity, we are working on all kinds of projects. All these sectors are labour-intensive. Until and unless we don't employ people, the industry will not move forward," he said.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said the party themselves are frustrated and do not want others to progress.

"The FDI in India has reached its highest level which is consistently increasing," he added.

Earlier on May 1, Prime Minister Modi had interacted with Kisan Morcha Karyakartas of BJP's state unit, via the NaMo App, and boosted their morale.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)