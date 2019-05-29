Violence will not be tolerated, says Tripura CM

[India], May 29 (ANI): Issuing a stern warning to all party workers not to carry out any act of violence, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb alleged that post-poll violence occurs in both West Bengal and Tripura due to the hangover of the Communist rule in these states.

"Tripura and West Bengal are still passing through the hangover of the long Communist rule and that's why these states have been reeling under such level of post-poll violence. Inciting violence is not the culture of BJP and this can be proven from the other states in which the party is in power for years," Deb said in a press conference held at his official residence here on Tuesday.

Urging all the party supporters in the state to abstain from violence, he said, "I am warning all party supporters to stop the violence as it will not be tolerated. 'Criminals' have no political identity, they are 'criminals'." Emphasing that his government in the state will not tolerate violence, he said, "Tripura has had the tradition of political violence but it should end now. This would be the last warning for those who still cannot forget the path of violence." Seeking support from workers of the ruling party as well as the Opposition and leaders to maintain law and order, he said, "The priority of his government is to maintain law and order in the state. Regardless of the political party, those who try to disturb the functioning of the system will not be spared." Earlier on Tuesday, a six-member delegation of the Tripura CPI(M) under the leadership of former state chief minister and Opposition leader Manik Sarkar Deb at his official residence and submitted a memorandum demanding his immediate intervention to stop all post-poll violence and maintain peace in the state. (ANI)