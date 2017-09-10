Violent protests erupt outside Gurugram school, police cane-charge crowd

Gurugram: Violent protests took place again on Sunday outside the Ryan International School here over the murder of a seven-year-old student within the school prermises. A liquor vend near the school was set afire.





The protesters, cane-charged by the police, were demanding the arrest of culprits behind the boy's gory killing and strict action against the school management.





The police also used force to disperse protesters who were demanding justice for the killed boy and his parents.



Pradyuman, a Class 2 student, was found dead on Friday by a school staffer in the washroom with his throat slit. A knife, presumably the murder weapon, was found near the body.

The boy was found dead almost an hour after he reached school on Friday.

An angry mob on Saturday broke the lock of the school's main gate.

Protesters and parents of the killed child are demanding an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The protesters, including Pradyuman's parents, demonstrated outside the office of the Commissioner of Police on Sohna Road and demanded the arrest of the "real culprit".

The family has alleged the police were favouring the school management.

On late Friday, the police arrested Ashok Kumar, a conductor of one of the school's buses. The victim's mother has called for the immediate arrest of the principal.

The boy's family resides in Maruti Kunj Society.

Pradhuman's father is a senior executive with an export house in the Kherki Daula area. The child's sister is a Class 5 student in the same school.