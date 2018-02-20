Vipul Ambani, four others arrested in PNB fraud case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has arrested five functionaries of the companies of diamond trader Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi who are allegedly behind the Rs 11, 300 crore PNB scam after their questioning.

"The CBI made the following arrest today (Tuesday): Vipul Ambani, President, Finance Firestar International, Kavita Mankikar, Executive Assistant and Authorised Signatory and Arjun Patil, Senior Executive, Firestar group," a CBI official told IANS.

The above three persons belong to group led by Modi. The CBI also arrested Kapil Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer, Nakshatra and Gitanjali groups and Niten Shahi, Manager, Gitanjali group-both belonging to the group led by Choksi.