Virbhadra challenges trial court order on disproportionate assets 

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha moved Delhi High Court challenging a trial court's December 10 order directing to frame charges against them in a disproportionate assets case.

The Patiala House Court, in December, had ordered framing of charges against the former chief minister for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crores in the CBI case.

The ED has alleged that the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister has used "bogus entries" for transfer of the illegal money.

The ED filed a case based on the CBI's first information report, which accused Singh and his kin of allegedly accumulating assets while he was serving as the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under the UPA government in 2011. As per the ED, the assets were purchased in the name of Singh's close family members and were found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income. (ANI)