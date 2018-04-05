Virbhadra Singh DA case: ED moves Delhi HC against Vakamulla Chandrashekhar's bail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against the bail of Vakamulla Chandrashekhar, director of Tarini Group of Companies, in connection with disproportionate assets case involving former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

The ED, in their petition, challenged the order of Patiala House court, contending that the orders passed by the Judge are in violation of the law laid down by the Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court in regards to economic offences, and that the accused Chandrashekhar was released on bail without appreciating the facts and allegations against him.

Chandrashekhar was arrested on February 16 by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly providing Rs 5.9 crore to Virbhadra Singh and his family member through his three personal bank accounts. In March, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also granted bail to Virbhadra Singh, his wife, and others.