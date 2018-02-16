Virbhadra Singh PMLA case: Businessman arrested, sent to ED custody

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday sent chairman of Tarini Group of Companies Vakamulla Chandrasekhar to judicial custody till February 17 in connection with money laundering case involving Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier today arrested Chandrasekhar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly providing an amount of Rs 5.9 crore to Singh and his family members through his three personal bank accounts

He will be produced tomorrow before the Special Judge. Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary charge sheet against Singh, his wife and others under the provisions of the PMLA. The probe agency charged Singh, with projecting around Rs. 5 crore "proceeds of crime" as agricultural income in connivance with his wife and others, and investing it in purchasing LIC policies. Singh had allegedly accumulated assets worth around Rs 6.03 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister. (ANI)