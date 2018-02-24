Virbhadra Singh PMLA case: Businessman sent to ED custody till Feb 27

[India], Feb. 24 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday sent director of Tarini Group of Companies Vakamulla Chandrasekhar to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till February 27 in connection with money laundering case involving Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

On February 16, the ED arrested Chandrasekhar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly providing an amount of Rs 5.9 crore to Singh and his family members through his three personal bank accounts. He will be produced tomorrow before the Special Judge.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary charge sheet against Singh, his wife and others under the provisions of the PMLA. Singh is accused of accumulating assets worth around Rs 6.03 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister. (ANI)