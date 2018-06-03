Virulent Newcastle Disease kills 21 peacocks

[India], June 3 (ANI): The authorities have confirmed the outbreak of Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND) among peacocks in the city after it claimed the lives of 21 peacocks in Bhondsi over the past 15 days.

Indian Veterinary Research Institute released a test report on Friday showing the presence of the virus in the infected birds.

Reportedly, a temporary medical facility has been set up by the district forest department (wildlife) for the infected peacocks in Bhondsi.

Shyam Sunder, district forest officer (wildlife), Gurugram said, "It is difficult to save the birds that are in the wild but we will treat and vaccinate all 43 peacocks that were brought to us."

Virulent Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease that can affect birds and poultry. It is a virus found in respiratory discharges of the infected birds and causes severe sickness and deaths among them. (ANI)