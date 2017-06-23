Visakhapatnam: ACB raids Health Department Chief Engineer, Medical College Professor

[India], June 23 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted raids on Public Health Department Chief Engineer, Paamu Rangarao and Andhra Medical College Professor, Vijay Kumar here.

Raids are also underway at other locations including Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Hyderabad, West Godavari and seven other places in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on June 19, the ACB conducted raids at various places belonging to Gajuwaka sub-registrar D. Venkayya.

Upon investigation, gold, land documents, and Rs. 42,000 were recovered.

Venkayya was already arrested by the ACB in 2011. (ANI)