Visakhapatnam: Glitch hit SpiceJet flight lands after 30 minutes

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): A SpiceJet flight landed back at Visakhapatnam's airport after 30 minutes of taking off due to some technical problem.

Reportedly, all crew and passengers are safe.

"SpiceJet flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad had a minor air conditioning issue. It made a normal landing and not an emergency landing in Visakhapatnam. The defect is being rectified and the aircraft will continue with its daily rotation soon," SpiceJet spokesperson said a while ago.

Technical glitches faced in more than a dozen scheduled flights almost every other day in the month of March have dealt a major blow to the civil aviation industry's reputation in India.

In the past few weeks around 11 Airbus 320 neo aircraft of Indigo Airlines were grounded following several instances of glitches on its engines.(ANI)