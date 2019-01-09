Visakhapatnam: Mother dead, 2 sons critical after drinking pesticide

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): A woman died and her two sons are critical after the three allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide here on Tuesday.

The incident took place in an area falling under Pendurthi police station limits of the city.

The woman and her two sons aged 20 and 19 years, were found in an unconscious state. All three were shifted to the hospital, in which the mother was declared dead on arrival whereas the two boys were admitted in a serious condition.

As per sources, the family committed suicide owing to financial problems.

On January 6, two sisters had allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)