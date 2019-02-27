Visakhapatnam to host Beach Volleyball World Tour 

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Visakhapatnam will soon be playing host to the first-ever Federation International De Volleyball (FIVB), a Beach Volleyball World Tour that will be held at RK Beach from February 28 to March 3.

The event will be witnessing participation of 56 leading teams; 28 each from the men’s and women’s categories across the world, informed President of Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association and Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu.

Addressing the media after launching the logo at a function here, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) Secretary General Ramavtar Singh Jakhar said that this was the first time the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has allotted the game to India.

The federation has decided to conduct the event in Visakhapatnam as the city has the necessary infrastructure and beautiful sea coast. "Volleyball as a team game is getting popular day by day, especially after the successful launch of Pro-volleyball league and now we want to introduce the beach version which is extremely popular worldwide in the Indian soil," he said. The city has conducted several national and international sporting events in the past, owing to the presence of requisite infrastructure and other facilities. (ANI)