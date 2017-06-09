Visakhapatnam: Two Filipino sailors found dead on coal vessel

[India], June 9 (ANI): At least two sailors from Philippines were found dead on a coal vessel on the way to Visakhapatnam's Gangavaram Port.

"The two Philippines sailors started on 1st June from Philippines to Gangavaram port. On 2nd June 2017 while on-board the ship, one of the sailors named Jamsolo opened the coal cabin and entered to ascertain the heat. Because of poisonous gases, he died in the chamber. Another sailor died trying to save Jamsolo," said an official statement.

Port authorities have finished the post-mortem and the bodies were sent to Singapore two days ago. (ANI)