Vision Express launches its 15th store in Delhi NCR

[India], Sept 20 (ANI): Optical retailer Vision Express recently opened their 167th store in India at Dwarka in New Delhi. The store launch, which marks the brand's 15th retail outlet in the city, was inaugurated on 17 September 2018 by the Vision Express Sales Director, Vishal Gaurav.

Spread over 450 sq. ft., the Dwarka store will house all the exclusive brands of Vision Express along with the latest range of sunglasses. The store offers a curated collection of styles to delight the fashion conscious consumers of Delhi NCR.

On the happy occasion, the CEO of Vision Express, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, said "We are pleased to add another store in Delhi through which our service can touch more lives. This is our second new store in the city in the last few months and the beginning of a new phase for the region." (ANI)