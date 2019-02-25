Vistara flght makes emergency landing after glitch in engine

A Vistara flight bound for Kolkata on Monday made an emergency landing after an engine failure was reported from the airplane. All 121 onboard passengers were evacuated safely.

"We confirm that our flight UK 733 operating Chennai-Kolkata today experienced a technical malfunction in the right engine during descent. The pilots carried out the necessary procedures and proceeded to land safely at Kolkata International Airport," Vistara spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that passengers were kept apprised of the situation at all times by the Commander of the flight.

"We place the safety of our customers and crew as out top-most priority and does not compromise on any aspect of it. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspections and rectification process to address the issue,” the spokesperson added. (ANI)