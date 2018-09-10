Visuals: Congress calls for nationwide bandh against fuel price hike today

Central govt has earned ₹11,00,000Cr in last 4 years through excise duty on fuel. This money is taken from common man to fill the govt's coffers: @ajaymaken

DMK will extend complete support to the #BharatBandh call by the Indian National Congress protesting against the BJP government for steep rise in prices of petrol-diesel.



I urge the people and party cadres to make the bandh on 10th Sept a big success #FuelPriceHike @RahulGandhi — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 7, 2018

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Rajghat to join bandh protest against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/E79Dj4Hg3C — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

In the wake of the same, the Mumbai Police served a notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party (MNS) under section 149, which states that in case of any law and order situation in Mumbai, the party will be held responsible for the same.

The Karnataka government as well as the Odisha government, meanwhile, declared a public holiday for today for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary.

Kalaburagi: Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) aren't operational today as #BharathBandh has been called by Congress and other opposition parties against fuel price hike. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/raLOb95uuR — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

Odisha: Congress workers block a train in Sambalpur as #BharathBandh has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/7rXobOCT7L — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

#BharatBandh: Protests being held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar by opposition parties against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/SeES8vUGhg — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

CPI and CPM workers in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada hold protest against fuel price hike. #BharathBandh pic.twitter.com/MbElm9sdmU — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

Fuel prices have been witnessing a hike in several states across the country over the past few weeks, burning a hole in the pocket of common man. The Indian rupee is also facing a decline in its value against the US dollar.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has earlier blamed international factors for the hike in fuel price and said that one major reason for the rise in petrol and diesel prices is the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.