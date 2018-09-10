Visuals: Congress calls for nationwide bandh against fuel price hike today

New Delhi: Escalating its attack on the central government, the Congress party has called for a nationwide shut down on September 10.
20 other political parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), have extended their support to the Congress party against the fuel price hike.
Central govt has earned ₹11,00,000Cr in last 4 years through excise duty on fuel. This money is taken from common man to fill the govt's coffers: @ajaymaken
Watch the highlights of the press conference pic.twitter.com/B2yIsZG64p— Congress (@INCIndia) September 9, 2018
DMK will extend complete support to the #BharatBandh call by the Indian National Congress protesting against the BJP government for steep rise in prices of petrol-diesel.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 7, 2018
I urge the people and party cadres to make the bandh on 10th Sept a big success #FuelPriceHike @RahulGandhi
Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Rajghat to join bandh protest against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/E79Dj4Hg3C— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
In the wake of the same, the Mumbai Police served a notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party (MNS) under section 149, which states that in case of any law and order situation in Mumbai, the party will be held responsible for the same.
The Karnataka government as well as the Odisha government, meanwhile, declared a public holiday for today for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary.
Kalaburagi: Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) aren't operational today as #BharathBandh has been called by Congress and other opposition parties against fuel price hike. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/raLOb95uuR— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
Odisha: Congress workers block a train in Sambalpur as #BharathBandh has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/7rXobOCT7L— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
#BharatBandh: Protests being held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar by opposition parties against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/SeES8vUGhg— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
#BharathBandh: CPI(M) holds protest in #AndhraPradesh's Visakhapatnam against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/qPLBF152Cl— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
CPI and CPM workers in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada hold protest against fuel price hike. #BharathBandh pic.twitter.com/MbElm9sdmU— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
Fuel prices have been witnessing a hike in several states across the country over the past few weeks, burning a hole in the pocket of common man. The Indian rupee is also facing a decline in its value against the US dollar.
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has earlier blamed international factors for the hike in fuel price and said that one major reason for the rise in petrol and diesel prices is the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.
#BharatBandh: Extra deployment of forces has been done across the city today. Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking the law into their hands, tweets Commissioner Of Police, Pune City, Dr Venkatesham K. (File pic) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/DCzAUxCofG— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018