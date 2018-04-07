Vitals of protesting YSRCP MPs 'normal', visiting doctors

[India], Apr. 7 (ANI): Doctors here on Saturday visited YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs, who have been staging a hunger strike over their demand of special status to Andhra Pradesh, and said their vitals are normal and no medical intervention is required.

"Their vitals are normal and no medical intervention is required as of now," a doctor said. "There is no sign of dehydration."

A doctor, who examined the protesting YSRCP members, said he checked their blood pressure, sugar level, and pulses, which were all "normal".

At least five YSRCP MPs submitted their resignations to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and began an "indefinite hunger strike" at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan on Ashoka Road here to step up their fight for special status for the state and implementation of provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.(ANI)