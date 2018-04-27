VITEEE 2018 results out; How to check at vit.ac.in

Chennai: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) results for this year was declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) at vit.ac.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can visit the official website of the institute as soon as the results link has been activated. VITEEE is a graduate-level entrance examination that is conducted every year for admission to various UG courses offered within the VIT campuses.

This year the exams were held starting from April 4, 2018 to April 15, 2018. This year, there has been a delay in the announcement of the results, while they were earlier supposed to be declared on April 25, they are likely to live today on the official website.

According to the VITEEE 2018 information bulletin, applicants who have given valid mobile phone numbers during the registration process will receive the VITEEE rank through SMS, as well. The entrance test for various graduate-level courses of different VIT campuses was held between April 4 and April 15, 2018. Students will also be receiving the VITEEE rank through SMS on the phone number that was provided during the registration for the exam. How to Check the VITEEE Result 2018 • Step 1: Visit vit.ac.in , the official website of VIT University. • Step 2: Click on the VITEEE 2018 link from the homepage • Step 3: Click on the results link from VITEEE 2018 page • Step 3: Enter registration details • Step 5: Submit the details and check your results VITEEE-2018 is a Common Entrance Exam and Eligible candidates can select the courses offered at VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability.