Vivek Tiwari death: Cop suspended for backing accused resigns

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Sarvesh Chaudhary, a constable in Etah district who was suspended for posting a video criticising people opposing his juniors who were allegedly involved in the death of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, has stepped down from his post.

In a letter, Chaudhary stated that he is willingly resigning from the post as he is not able to adjust with the system.

In the video posted on Facebook, Chaudhary on Thursday while sympathising with Tiwari's family said people need to stop calling policemen "goons" or "murderers." He also attacked the media and politicians for not supporting policemen.

“If it does not stop, our silence may result in serious consequences,” he said in the video. After the video surfaced on social media, Chaudhary was suspended on grounds of indiscipline. On October 2, the postmortem report of Tiwari, who was allegedly shot by a patrolling constable for refusing to stop his car, revealed that he died due to a gunshot injury on the left side of his chin. During the preliminary investigation, the cop who allegedly shot the Apple executive claimed that he fired at the latter's car in self-defence as it tried to run over his motorbike. (ANI)