Vivek Tiwari death: Lone eye witness records statement

Lucknow: The lone eye witness, Sana Khan, in the Vivek Tiwari death case on Thursday recorded her statement in the Lucknow Sessions Court amid heavy security.

The process of recording her statement went on for three hours behind closed doors when she narrated the entire incident that happened on the night of Vivek Tiwari's death.

Sana was transported to the court by Advocate Vikas Pandya.

After recording her statement, Sana said, "Police is protecting me; I have full faith in Lucknow police. I told the court whatever I wanted to say."

On Octeober 2, Sana had revealed that Constable Prashant Chaudhary allegedly shot Vivek Towari from the front. "We were returning home when 2 bike-borne police personnel -- Prashant and Sandeep -- came from front and Prashant shot at him. Bullet was fired from front. Few truck-drivers were present there but they didn't help," she had told reporters here. Vivek Tiwari was returning home in the early hours of September 29, when he was allegedly shot on his chin by a police constable for refusing to stop his vehicle.