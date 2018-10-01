Vivek Tiwari's wife to join Lucknow Municipal Corporation

[India], Oct 01 (ANI): The Lucknow Municipal Commissioner on Monday said that Kalpana Tiwari, the wife of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, who was allegedly shot dead by a police constable, will be appointed in one of the departments in the Municipal Corporation.

Talking to media, Municipal Commissioner, Indramani Tripathi said, "She (Kalpana) is a post-graduate. We have taken required certificates, photographs, and documents. All formalities are done. We will now proceed. She will be appointed in one of the departments in Municipal Corporation."

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Kalpana, brother-in-law Vishnu and daughters at his office in Lucknow. Soon after the meeting, Kalpana said Adityanath assured help and encouraged her. She also demanded strict punishment against those responsible for her husband's death. Elaborating on her meeting with the Chief Minister, she said: "I met the Chief Minister today. Those responsible for killing my husband, they should be given strict punishment. He has accepted all my demands such as a job for me, education of my children, and family welfare. He has helped me a lot, and has assured the state government's support to me." Vivek Tiwari was returning home in the early hours of September 29, when he was allegedly shot by a police constable for refusing to stop his vehicle. However, the cop who has been accused of shooting Tiwari claimed that he fired in self-defence, as Tiwari tried to run his car over him. An investigation has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)