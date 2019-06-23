Vizag: 37 bikes seized as part of crackdown on illegal racing

[India], June 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police has seized 37 bikes while conducting surprise checks as part of its crackdown on illegal racing at night.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chandra Laddah said, "We've called the families of the youngsters to the police station and they were made to give an undertaking that they would not allow their children to indulge in bike racing. If the same person is caught again, he will be arrested."

Laddah said checking was conducted after complaints were received regarding illegal racing at night. Based on the complaints, police beefed up security at key racing points in the city and pulled up a number of youngsters.

During the checks, Laddah said many youngsters were found in possession of training licenses.

"We will write letters to the transport department for cancellation of their licenses (learning or driving)," he added when asked about habitual offenders. (ANI)