Vizag: Indian Navy aircraft turned museum attracts visitors

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): Among many tourist spots of Visakhapatnam, the TU-142M aircraft of Indian Navy which has been turned into a museum sees a throng of visitors, on a usual day.

Located just opposite Submarine museum at RK Beach Road, the TU-142M Aircraft served the armed forces for 29 years before it was decommissioned and converted into a museum in 2017.

In summer vacation, the museum sees a heavy rush of tourists- more than 1600 to 1800 visitors on a weekday and 3000 to 3200 visitors come here per day on weekends. The number has been increasing every summer.

Before entering the aircraft, one can see a display of various equipments and parts of aircraft placed inside one exhibition hall. Equipments like sonobuoys, propeller, engine, survival kit, anti submarine missile, data recorder, and the like are displayed in the museum. The museum has also become an inspiration to children to join the defence forces. The TU-142M aircraft museum is under the supervision of VUDA (Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority) Defence chief, and the officials are determined to present this prestigious project as one-of-its-kind so as keep the visitors hooked. (ANI)