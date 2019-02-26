Vizag: Preparations underway ahead of PM’s March 1 visit

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here on March 1.

Andhra University administration had denied permission to give its grounds for the Prime Minister’s public meeting, after which BJP leader and MLC Madhav claimed that they have approached the university authorities to seek permission to use the ground.

"TDP is spreading lies and that is why our Prime Minister is coming here to tell the truth. This could also be a reason due to which there are complications in getting the permission," alleged the BJP leader.

Later BJP also sought permission from railway authorities for railway exhibition ground near to which the authorities agreed. Ties are frosty between BJP and TDP in the state and TDP has announced that they will stop the meeting on March 1 for demanding reorganisation acts promises. Senior police officials have been visiting the ground to ensure that there is no lapse in the Prime Minister’s security. The officials include SPG IG Namgyal, Visakhapatnam Collector Bhaskar and CP Mahesh Chandra Laddah along with IG Namgyal visited the ground and given the instructions to State police and district officials over security. (ANI)