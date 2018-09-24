Vizag: Smuggled gold worth Rs. 62 lakh seized

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 1.9 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs. 62 lakh from a passenger at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The sleuths from DRI has seized the gold under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and arrested the passenger. Based on specific intelligence, the passenger, who was travelling from Guwahati to Chennai was intercepted at the railway station on September 23. On examination, gold in the form of sheets was found concealed inside his bag, along with a guitar which contained gold biscuits.

The passenger was allegedly entrusted with the job of smuggling the gold from Yangon (Myanmar) to India and handing over the illicit goods to an unknown person in Chennai. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)