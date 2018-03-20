VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa passes away

Chennai: Jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa passed away on Tuesday at around 1.35 am at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai.





According to the death certificate, the 75-year-old died due to multiple-organ failure.





Shanmuga Priyan, Chief Operation Officer, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, released a statement, saying that every possible attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite their best efforts, he was unable to recover.



In October last year, Natarajan underwent a life-saving double organ transplant (a liver and kidney transplant) that stirred controversy . He was later discharged after having completely recovered.

He had a condition where his liver and kidney were failing and had a lung congestion, ahead of the dual organ transplant.

Natarajan, a former government public relations officer, was married to Sasikala for 33 years. He was the first to have introduced Sasikala to former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa



Sasikala is currently serving a four-year imprisonment and is lodged in central prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case. Sasikala's co-convicts Elavarasi (sister in-law) and V.N. Sudhakaran (nephew) are also serving the sentence concurrently in the same jail after they were held guilty in the Rs 64 crore disproportionate assets case of late Jayalalithaa.