VK Singh accuses Congress of giving misinformation to nation over Rafale

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (Rtd) VK Singh on Wednesday accused the Congress of giving misinformation to the nation over the Rafale deal. Attacking the Congress, Singh said that instead of asking questions from the Modi government over the Rafale deal, the party should explain to the nation first why the deal was dropped when the party was in power.

The Minister also slammed the Congress for dragging the armed forces into the alleged Rafale scam.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Singh said: "Before they (Congress) seek answers, they must first give answers to the nation. The nation needs to know that why did this deal not go through when everything had been done and at the last minute it was dropped. Can Congress explain that? Second, can they explain why it was not given to HAL? They should come out candidly and explain to the nation. Then only they have a right to ask a question. Most of the time I have found, they just throw out misinformation to distract people and for political game. They are not seeking the truth. They know the truth."

Talking about the letter written by him to then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh when he was the Army Chief, about the state of affairs in the Indian Army, Singh claimed that it was done to apprise the PM of various `deficiencies' and `hollowness' in the forces. "As part of ethos, system and norms in the armed forces, periodically you do write to the Prime Minister telling them what exactly is happening. In this particular case, the Prime Minister was apprised of various deficiencies and hollowness. When he was briefed nothing happened after that. Therefore, a letter was written to place on record that looks here we are not in a shape in which we should be," Singh said when questioned about the letter that got "leaked" during those days. He added: "I find it absolutely ridiculous that a secret letter written by the Chief of Army Staff addressed to the PM can get leaked. People should have been hanged (for this leak). I know the reason why it was leaked. Somebody wanted to unnecessarily blame me, though they tried their best. But the fact is what you have done for the nation unto responsible for the security of the nation, unto responsible for ensuring that the armed forces deliver what you ask them to do. Are you able to equip them properly and not run at the last minute?" (ANI)