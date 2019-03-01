VK Singh attacks Mamata, says some people have no work to do

[India], March 1 (ANI) Union minister V K Singh on Friday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising questions on the air strike by India at a terror camp in Pakistan, saying there were many people in the country who did not have any work to do.

On Thursday, Banerjee had asked the government to spell out "details" of the exact place where the air raid was carried out and the casualties inflicted as the international media has claimed that there was no damage in the strike.

"We, as the Opposition, want to know the details of the air strike. Where were the bombs dropped? How many people died? I was reading the New York Times and Washington Post and they said that there were no casualties. Some media houses said one died. We want to know the details," Banerjee had told reporters in Kolkata.

Asked about the West Bengal Chief Minister’s remarks, Singh, who is the Minister of State for External Affairs, said, "There are so many people in our nation who don't have any work to."

He also criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed BJP booth-level workers at a time when the country was worried about Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was taken into custody by Pakistan.

On Pakistan’s decision to release Varthaman, Singh said "We are happy that Abhinandan is being released by Pakistan. Many things are followed and done under the Geneva Convention. We are also happy that Pakistan takes it as a peace gesture. But there is more to be done by Pakistan.”

He said Islamabad has to make efforts to create a good environment between the two countries.

Wing Commander Varthaman, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was apprehended by the Pakistani Army.

Tension spiralled between India and Pakistan after the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out a strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror training camp in Balakot. The strikes was in response to the terror attack in Pulwama in which about 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. JeM had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said the “pre-emptive” strike by India had become absolutely necessary as there was credible information that JeM was planning further attacks in the country. (ANI)