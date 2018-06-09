V.K. Singh meets Bhojpuri singer Hiralal Yadav

[India] June 9 (ANI): As part of the ongoing 'Sampark se Samarthan' initiative, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V.K. Singh met Bhojpuri singer Hiralal Yadav here on Saturday.

Yadav is a well-known Bhojpuri folk singer from the Birha (separation) genre, which revolves around the separation of a lover from his beloved.

In 2015, he was felicitated with the Yash Bharti award for his contribution in the field of music.

On May 29, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah launched 'Sampark se Samarthan' to highlight the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last four years.

In the first leg of the initiative, Shah met former Army chief General Dalbir Singh at his residence in Gurugram. He has also met Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene, industrialist Ratan Tata, and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as the part of the initiative. Under this campaign, Shah aims to reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, while each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people to make them aware of the achievements. (ANI)