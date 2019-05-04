VK Singh mocks Congress for claiming 6 surgical strikes, says party has a habit of lying

[India], May 4 (ANI): Union Minister V K Singh, a former army chief, on Saturday denied knowledge of a surgical strike during his tenure and accused the rival Congress of lying about it.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Congress has a habit of lying. Will you please let me know which 'So-called Surgical Strike' are you attributing to my tenure as COAS (chief of army staff). Am sure you must have hired some Coupta to invent another story."

The statement from the Union Minister came days after Congress leader Rajiv Shukla told reporters at the AICC briefing that six surgical strikes were conducted during Manmohan Singh government.

Shukla had further stated that two surgical strikes were carried out when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister--one on January 21, 2000, in Nadala Enclave across the Neelam River and second on September 18, 2003, in Baroh Sector in Poonch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday mocked the Congress party for its claim of having conducted surgical strikes during the UPA regime and said after questioning the NDA government's strikes it was now claiming having done similar strikes by saying "me too, me too". The Congress hit back saying by making these remarks the prime minister was insulting the armed forces. (ANI)