[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Central government on Monday appointed VK Yadav the Chairman of Indian Railway Board.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of V K Yadav as Railway Board chairman on the superannuation of Ashwani Lohani on December 31," an official statement said.

Before his posting to the coveted post, Yadav was serving as General Manager, South Central Railway. (ANI)