Vohra chairs all-party meet to discuss J-K situation

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on Friday chaired an all-party meeting of mainstream political parties here where measures to restore peace in the state were discussed.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of National Conference, President of State Congress unit Ghulam Ahmad Mir, General secretary of Peoples Democratic Party Dilawar Mir, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sat Sharma, President of Peoples Democratic Front Hakim Yasin and many other leaders of various parties attended the meeting at the Raj Bhawan here.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meeting, but called on Vohra earlier on Friday. Senior bureaucrats including Advisor to Governor B.B. Vyas, State Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, state police chief S.P.Vaid were also present during the meeting. State Congress chief told reporters that leaders of all parties assured the Governor full support to restore peace in the state, but asserted that efforts must be focused on holding early elections so that a democratic government takes office in the state. The meeting also discussed the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra. Vohra apprised the leaders about the measures to ensure a hassle-free Yatra. Independent MLA Engineer Rasheed has alleged that no invitation was sent to him to attend the all-party meeting. A spokesman of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) headed by Engineer Rasheed told reporters that not sending an invitation to Engineer Rashid had vindicated AIP's stand on various issues and also exposed the ill designs of New Delhi.