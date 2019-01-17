Volkswagen challenge NGT fine in SC, say their cars are emission norm-complaint

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Volkswagen Group have challenged the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) Rs 100 crore fine, imposed for violating emission norms, in the Supreme Court, saying that all their cars are "compliant with emission norms in India".

"The Volkswagen Group reiterates that all cars from the Group are compliant with the emission norms in India. The order of the Honourable NGT is already under challenge before the Honourable Supreme Court. However, The Volkswagen Group India will comply with the order of Honourable National Green Tribunal (NGT) and deposit the money, as directed," a statement from the Volkswagen Group India spokesperson read.

Earlier today, the NGT directed the Volkswagen group to pay the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Rs 100 crore by Friday for violating emission norms or face punitive action. The NGT said non-compliance can lead to the arrest of the company's India head and seizure of property. The money has to be deposited with the CPCB by 5 pm on January 18. Recently, a four-member panel appointed by the NGT penalised Volkswagen approximately Rs 171 crore for violating emission norms. Earlier, the company had unsuccessfully challenged in the Supreme Court a previous NGT directive, which asked it to cough up Rs 100 crores for emission violations. A four-member committee constituted by NGT had recommended a fine of Rs 171.34 crore on Volkswagen for excess nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. The Committee in its report had estimated that Volkswagen cars allegedly released 48.678 tonnes of NOx in 2016 in the National Capital area. (ANI)