Volunteers to take oath to fight drug menace in Punjab

[India], Mar. 23 (ANI): To mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, about 35,000 Drug Awareness Prevention Officers (DAPO) will take an oath to eradicate drug menace from Punjab on Friday.

Launched by Punjab government, under the DAPO programme, the officers will take oath at Khatkar Kalan, in presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"Similar programmes will also be held at Majitha, Shaheed Darshan Singh Pheruman College, Rayya in Baba Bakala sub-division and ITI College at Ajnala," Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) (Rural) Parampal Singh told ANI.

"Groups have been made of volunteers who want to fight against drugs menace. The people will be educated against the ill effects of drug menace through lectures, seminars and short plays. The main idea of the programme is to spread a strong message against drugs and the DAPOs will work as agents to bring in a change," SSP. (ANI)