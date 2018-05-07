Vote for BJP, bring Ram Rajya in K'taka: Adityanath

[India], May 07, (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to the voters in Karnataka to "lay the foundation of Ram Rajya" in the state while making multiple references to Ramayana in his rally speech.

Addressing a rally in Bhalki town of Bidar district, Adityanath said Lord Ram was sent into exile for 14 years, he made a close aide Lord Hanuman, who belonged to Karnataka.

"By voting for BJP, you will help lay the foundation of Ram Rajya in Karnataka," said Adityanath, who returned from Uttar Pradesh which was hit by a thunderstorm last week, claiming over 70 lives.

Slamming the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, Adityanath said, "There are several reasons to oust the Congress from the state as the party has failed its people, its poor and the backward classes." "The Siddaramaiah government is looting the money of the people and using it for its ministers," he said. "If you vote for BJP, we assure that the money belonging to the public will be returned to the public," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister added. Invoking the Tipu Sultan jayanti row, Adityanath said he was shocked when he learnt that Siddaramaiah had objected to the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji in the state, whereas his government had no problem in celebrating the birth anniversary of the Mysore ruler. Meanwhile, at another election rally in Belagavi district, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister gave a reply to Siddaramaiah's last week's jibe on the dust-storm in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath said, "Recently there was a thunderstorm in UP (Uttar Pradesh) that affected many people. Our government provided relief within 24 hours. Did Siddaramaiah ever pay a visit to families of farmers who committed suicide in Karnataka?" "At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there," Siddaramaiah had tweeted. (ANI)