Vote for Congress even if the candidate is from Pakistan: Mahan Dal's Keshav Maurya

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Mahan Dal chief Keshav Maurya, who recently joined hands with Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, on Sunday urged people to vote for Congress without looking at the candidate, even if he belongs to Pakistan.

"Don't give vote by looking at the candidate. People should give their vote to 'panja' (Congress) even if the candidate is good or bad, from outside or here. Even if the candidate is from Pakistan, Mahan Dal workers have no issue with it," Maurya said while addressing a rally here.

Congress leaders Raj Babbar, Rashid Alvi and Naseemuddin Siddiqui were present at Maurya's rally. On February 13, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced that the party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with Maurya's Mahan Dal. Welcoming Maurya on board, Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi told media: "Maurya will contest the upcoming elections with us. Rahul Gandhi has given us a goal to build inclusive politics. This is an effort towards that. We will give everything into this fight for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections." (ANI)