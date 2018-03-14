Voter angry with BJP, says Rahul

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat in the three Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar proves the electorate is very angry with the BJP and will vote for a strong non-BJP candidate.

"Congratulations to the winning candidates in today's by-elections," Gandhi tweeted, as the Samajwadi Party won the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The RJD won the Araria Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Gandhi wrote: "It is clear from the by-poll results that voters are angry with BJP and they will vote for the non-BJP candidate, who has a better chance of winning.

"The Congress will look forward to 'Navnirman' in Uttar Pradesh, it won't happen overnight," he added, indicating at rebuilding his party in the country's most populous state.