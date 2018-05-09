Voter ID scam: Election Commission says 'can't scrap vote'

Image for representation

"Voters can vote even without voter IDs by showing other proof. So just because of 9,000 cards were found in that flat doesn't warrant countermanding of polls in Rajarajeshwari Nagar," said a source.

The Election Commission directed the police and Karnataka's top election officer to investigate the apartment located in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, one of the 223 constituencies where voting will be held on the weekend.

In press conferences and tweets that went on past midnight, the BJP alleged that the apartment was linked to a lawmaker of the state's ruling Congress. The Congress in turn accused the BJP of enacting a "drama" of raiding an apartment owned by a local BJP leader and planting "fake evidence".

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said two trunk-loads of counterfoil strips, which appeared to be acknowledgement slips from the form used to add names of voters, were also found. But the forms were not the same colour as those used by the Election Commission, he said.

"This is a BJP conspiracy & we have exposed it. High level enquiry should be ordered by EC against all those indulging in this conspiracy to get the election countermanded by planting fake evidence. Lodge an FIR against all these top bjp leaders": @rssurjewala#BJPDramaExposed — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) May 8, 2018

"After a surprise visit was paid to a flat in Jalahalli locality, nearly 9,746 voter ID cards were found. Five laptops and one printer was also found in the flat," said Mr Kumar.

In a tweet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of engineering the "conspiracy to rig election in face of their imminent defeat".