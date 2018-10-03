'Voting for Congress means strengthening enemies and traitors'

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday said that voting for Congress would imply strengthening the enemies and traitors of the nation.

Recalling a remark by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, which was supported by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Raina alleged that Congress leaders are in nexus with Pakistani terrorists.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad made baseless allegations against Army operating in Kashmir and Lashkar-e-Taiba 's Hafiz Saeed applauded him. It means Congress leaders are in nexus with Pak terrorists and anti-national forces. The nation won't forgive them. Voting for Cong means strengthening enemies and traitors," the state BJP chief told ANI.

Earlier in June, Azad had reportedly said in a television interview that the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir was killing more civilians than terrorists during military operations in the state. Subsequently, the LeT had issued a statement saying, "We have been of the same opinion as to the ones expressed by Azad and others." (ANI)