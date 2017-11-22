Voting for UP local body polls underway, CM Yogi confident of gaining majority

(Image tweeted by @myogiadityanath)





Gorakhpur Expressing confidence of sweeping the local body polls with majority of votes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said, after coming to power they will try to ensure that the schemes of government for the welfare of the people reaches them.





Adityanath, after casting his vote at a polling station in Gorakhpur, said no party will be able to stand in from of the BJP, as they have support of the people in the state.



"BJP's agenda is to provide better facility to the people, help the local businessmen, to improve the roadways after winning the local body polls. The representatives of the BJP will win the election throughout the state with majority of votes and will provide the basic facility to the people," he said.

Voting underway for the first phase of local body election in #UttarPradesh: Visuals from a polling station in #Jalaun pic.twitter.com/hYKEZwTTB3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2017 Voting for the first phase of local body election in Uttar Pradesh is underway.

In the first phase, polling is being held for five municipal corporations, 71 nagar palika parishads and 154 nagar panchayats.

Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Bijnore, Badaun, Hathras, Kasganj, Agra, Kanpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Amethi, Faizabad, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Sonebhadra districts are going on polls today.

The polling for 652 urban local bodies, which includes 16 Nagar Nigam, will be held in three phases on November 22, November 26 and November 29.

The counting of votes for all the phases and the results will be declared on December 1.