VP Naidu bats for women empowerment

[India], May 30 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for empowering women through education and by implementing progressive measures like reservations in Parliament and State legislatures.

Expressing his concern over instances of gender discrimination, Naidu urged people to curb it by bringing about attitudinal and behavioural changes in society.

While interacting with female students from Carmel Convent School at his residence here, the Vice President said that educating a girl was equivalent to educating an entire family, while educating a man was tantamount to educating an individual.

Naidu stressed that education was not only for employment but for empowerment and enlightenment. The scheme, 'Beti Padao, Beti Bachao' is aimed at empowering the girl child, he added. The Vice President said education must develop ideal and responsible citizens, who are socially conscientious with a national outlook. He added that the Indian economy was doing well and the country was being respected and recognized the world over. (ANI)