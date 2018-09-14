VP Naidu embarks on 3-nation visit

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu embarked on his three-nation visit on Friday afternoon.

During the seven-day trip, the Vice President will be visiting Serbia, Malta and Romania.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted "A visit to strengthen our relationship with Eastern European countries! Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu emplanes for three nations visit to Serbia, Malta and Romania."

In the first leg of his visit, Naidu will be received by Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to India Vladimir Maric at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade in the evening. (ANI)