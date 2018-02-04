VP Naidu, I made it big because of our willpower: CM Naidu

[India], Feb. 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday that he and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu made it big because of their willpower.

"Neither I nor Venkaiah Naidu had any Godfather. Only our will power and hard work made us this big. You also can achieve if you set your goals and strive for it," said Chief Minister Naidu while addressing a gathering at Guntur's JKC College, which was marking its Golden Jubilee.

On the occasion, alumni of the college collected and donated Rs 2 Crores to the college.

The chief minister, in his address, also said in IT sector, every fourth technocrat in ten was an Indian, "Of them, one is Telugu. This is a matter of pride for us." Meanwhile, Vice-President Naidu spoke on the economy. He said while countries including China were affected with economic problems, "India is the only country recording good growth. Of course, there may be some fluctuations. But India's growth is visible." (ANI)