VP Naidu lays foundation stone of NIDM's south campus in Andhra

[India] May 22(ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Southern Campus of National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) at Kondapavuluru Village, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Andhra Pradesh Law Minister Kollu Raveendra, and other Central and State Government officials also attended the ceremony.

NIDM is a premier institute of the Government under Ministry of Home Affairs. In pursuance of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014, it has established a Southern Campus in Andhra Pradesh.

An interim setup of NIDM Southern Campus is currently operating in the State from Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI) Campus at Bapatla, Guntur. The State government has allocated 10 acres of land to NIDM for the establishment of its permanent Southern Campus at Kondapavuluru Village. The Central Government has approved construction of the South Campus at a total cost of Rs. 36.76 crores. NIDM's Southern Campus will be focusing more on ground level issues, district and local planning, last mile connectivity and mainstreaming disaster management into Sustainable Development Goals through its training and capacity building programmes. The Campus will function to support the overall goal of resilience and capacity building of various stakeholders through its programs. The programs will be designed and developed with special emphasis on the disasters, specific to southern states. The South Indian geography has played a vital role in designing the NIDM programs especially coastal areas, rocky terrain of Deccan Plateau and the western ghats. It would be vital for the NIDM's new campus to focus more on the needs of the South Indian hazard profile and develop it as a canter for excellence for this particular region. (ANI)