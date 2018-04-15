VP Naidu, LS Speaker bless IAS toppers Tina Dabi-Athar Amir Khan on their wedding reception

[India], Apr. 15 (ANI): Shunning inter-faith taboos, the IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan, who tied the knot earlier this month in Kashmir, hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi on Saturday.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the wedding reception of 2015 civil services examination topper Tina Dabi and second topper Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan.

This is the couple's third wedding function. Firstly, both got married at a simple court ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaipur and then had a wedding in groom's home state Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Hence, the third function took place in bride's hometown - Delhi. The parents of the young couple were also seen during the reception in the national capital. As the couple decided to tie the knot, a lot of criticism came on their way on account of a Dalit woman marrying a Kashmiri man. Dabi came into limelight after she became the first ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC examination in her first attempt itself. However, Athar cleared the exams and ranked second in his second attempt. (ANI)