VP Naidu to embark on 3-nation visit tomorrow

[India], Sept 13 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will embark on a three-nation visit to Serbia, Malta and Romania from September 14 to 20.

Vice President Naidu will leave New Delhi on Friday afternoon and will be received by Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to India, Vladimir Maric at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade in the evening. He is scheduled to address the Indian community on the same day itself.

On September 15, the Vice President will depart for Serbia Palace, where he will be receiving an official welcome ceremony. The Vice President will also hold one-to-one talks and delegation-level talks with President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. After the discussions, the signing of agreements would take place, followed by a ceremony on the release of commemorative stamps on Nikola Tesla and Swami Vivekananda. Vice President Naidu and Vucic will give their respective press statements.

After the joint press statement, Vice President Naidu will visit an exhibition on 'Belgrade/New Delhi - 70 years of Diplomatic Relations'. He is then scheduled to participate in the India-Serbia Business Forum meeting. After that, a banquet lunch will be hosted by Vucic in honour of Vice President Naidu.

The Vice President will also hold delegation-level talks with the National Assembly Speaker Maja Gojkovic and address the Special Session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia.

On September 16, the Vice President will pay floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Belgrade. He will then depart for Mount Avala for the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

A working lunch will be hosted by Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabic in honour of Vice President Naidu before departing for Malta.

Upon arriving at the Malta International Airport, the Vice President will be greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion of Malta, Carmelo Abela, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, Fiona Formosa and Secretary to the Presidency, Carmelo Briffa.

An Indian community reception will be hosted by the High Commissioner of India to Malta for the Vice President in Floriana.

On September 17, Vice President Naidu will receive an official welcoming ceremony at the San Anton Palace. He will hold one-on-one talks and delegation-level talks with President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. After the discussions, the signing of MoUs and press statements will take place. The Malta president will then host a banquet lunch in honour of Vice President Naidu.

The Vice President will leave for the Malta Parliament and will hold one-to-one talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malta, Anglu Farrugia, following which delegation-level talks will be held.

Vice President Naidu will next depart for the Ministry of Education and Employment of Malta and will hold one-to-one talks with Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Education and Employment of Malta, Evarist Bartolo, followed by delegation-level talks.

He will also meet Leader of Opposition of Malta, Adrian Delia and will participate in the India-Malta Business Forum meeting.

On September 18, the Vice President will visit St. John's Co-Cathedral and Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta. He will also pay a visit to Cathedral of Mdina and Palazzo Falson.

After completing his engagements in Malta, Vice President Naidu will emplane for Romania. Upon his arrival at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest, the Vice President will be greeted by Vice Prime Minister for Romania's Strategic Partnerships' Implementation, Ana Birchall and Secretary of State for Global Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Monica Gheorghita.

On September 19, Vice President Naidu will hold delegation-level talks with President of the Senate of Romania, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. After the deliberations, the signing of MoUs and press statements will take place.

The Vice President will next visit Cotroceni Palace (Presidential Palace), where he is scheduled to hold one-on-one talks and delegation-level talks with President of Romania, Klaus Werner Lohannis. This will be followed by the signing of MoUs and press statements.

Vice President Naidu will then pay a visit to Palace of Parliament (Senate) where he will address the Members of the Chamber of Deputies. The President of the Senate of Romania will host a lunch in honour of Vice President Naidu.

The Vice President is also scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister of Romania, Viorica Dancila, followed by the signing of MoUs and press statements. He will also grace his presence at the India-Romania Business Forum meeting.

On September 20, Vice President Naidu will also address a gathering at the Prahova Chamber of Commerce, Ploiesti. After that, he will pay visits to Sinaia Foisor Complex and Sinaia Monastery, Peles Castle and Foisor Complex. A lunch would be hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Teodor-Viorel Melescanu in honour of the Vice President.

Lastly, he is scheduled to address the Indian community before flying back to India on the same day. He will arrive in New Delhi on September 21. (ANI)